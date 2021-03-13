Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.17. 32,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,795. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.