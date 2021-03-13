Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

IOO opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

