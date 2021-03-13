Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

