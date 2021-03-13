Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 732.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93.

