Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cigna by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $243.90. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.