Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $16,006,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $350.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

