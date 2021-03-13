Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,329,000 after buying an additional 310,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $197.95 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

