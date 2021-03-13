Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

