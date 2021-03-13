Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,810,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,195,000 after acquiring an additional 301,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

