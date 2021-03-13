Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $158.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

