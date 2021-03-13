SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.41

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.41 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 247,398 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.87 million and a P/E ratio of 56.25.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

