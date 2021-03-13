Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:LPX opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

