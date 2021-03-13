Secret One Day Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00004884 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $203.97 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.22 or 0.00394295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.24 or 0.05325185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,966,476 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

