Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $3.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SECYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

