SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.31–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.18 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

