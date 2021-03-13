Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

