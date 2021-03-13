Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 827.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.