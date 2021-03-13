Sei Investments Co. Sells 92,155 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

