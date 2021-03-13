Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after buying an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.