SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $18,720,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,994 shares of company stock worth $6,768,105 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

