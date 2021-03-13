Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $461.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

