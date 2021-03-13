Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

SENS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

