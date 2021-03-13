Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.08. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

