Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Down to $78.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 47,885 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.83. The company has a market cap of £234.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

