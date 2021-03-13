SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,800 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

AAOI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.