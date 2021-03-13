SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 18,876 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.