SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,736 Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 590,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 383,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kimball International by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 77.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $532.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

