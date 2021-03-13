SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $106,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $511.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

