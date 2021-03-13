SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $96,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

