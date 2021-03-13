SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UI. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $336.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $362.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.