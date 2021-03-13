SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,428 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

