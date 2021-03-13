SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

