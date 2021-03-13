Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to $8.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

SAWLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

