Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.43

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and traded as low as $40.29. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 88,363 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

