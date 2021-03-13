Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, an increase of 280.2% from the February 11th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,041. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

