Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IXI stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 1-year low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

