Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Expands By 190.1%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 190.1% from the February 11th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,655. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 9F in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 9F in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 9F in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

