Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 49.4%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

