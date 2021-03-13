Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Decreases By 63.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65.

