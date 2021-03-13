Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 400.0%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

