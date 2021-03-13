Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Decreases By 68.3%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 11th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of AAME opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

