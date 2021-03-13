Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declines By 48.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

