Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Decreases By 63.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 11th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.