Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Rises By 129.2%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BoxScore Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 504,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

