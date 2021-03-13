Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Increases By 385.5%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,968,900 shares, an increase of 385.5% from the February 11th total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 899.7 days.

BMBLF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Brambles has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

