Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 58.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTVCY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 51.82%.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.50.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

