Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Rises By 81.3%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.71 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.