Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases By 403.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 403.5% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

