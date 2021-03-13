Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Increases By 121.4%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBSS stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

