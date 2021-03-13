Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Expands By 198.6%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the February 11th total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUSE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 884,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. Fusion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

